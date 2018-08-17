Downloadable audio.

Sitkans can dance! Want proof? Sitka Studio Dance hosts an evening of solos, duets, and small group performances by locals across genres on November 10th, 7 p.m. at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Director Melinda McAdams and dancer Allison Winger talk about the program, which began in 2014 and takes place every other year. Unlike the American reality television show, “So You Think You Can Dance,” the event allows participants to decide whether or not they want to be judged.

To participate, dancers must be 13 years and older. All genres of dance welcome. Costuming and choreography help is available. The deadline to sign-up is September 1st. Call Melinda McAdams 966-2557 with questions or to register.