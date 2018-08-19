Downloadable audio.

Planning for college? Amelia Budd, Academic Advisor at the University of Alaska Southeast Sitka campus, maps out multiple programs and enrollment opportunities. Sitka Start offers tuition waiver and support for locals in their freshman year of college.

On Friday, August 24th and Saturday, August 25th from 1 to 5 p.m., the campus will hold Sitka Orientation Day. Students can enroll with staff support. Those who attend can waive their admission fee for spring, placement test fees, and the graduation application fee.

The fall semester begins August 27th and placement is available in multiple courses, including a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) course that prepares students for licensure exams and the workforce in 14 weeks. “A lot of people to go to work at SEARHC or the Pioneer Home or the clinics,” Budd said. UAS is currently offering a 25% tuition reduction for career and technical ed classes, which includes the CNA program, fisheries management and biology, health information management, and welding. Space is also available in the Thursday night scuba diving class.