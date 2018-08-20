Downloadable audio.

Tonight at 6 p.m. in Harrigan Centennial Hall, the City and Borough of Sitka will host a town hall to gather community input on the three organizations who have made an offer to manage Sitka Community Hospital: SEARHC, Quorum Health Resources, and Sitka Jet Center.

Those who want to view the proposals can read them at Harrigan Centennial Hall before the meeting at 5 p.m. Raven Radio will live stream portions of the meeting on our Facebook page.

City Administrator Keith Brady and Community Affairs Director Maegan Bosak talk about the meeting’s format. Attendees will be broken into small groups, and then the floor opened for a public forum. The meeting will be led by Kurt O’Brien, a facilitator from Juneau. Refreshments are provided.

See final proposals here: SEARHC, Quorum Health Resources, Sitka Jet Center

Sitka Jet Center is offering to purchase the land and the building. Quorom offered a five year management agreement for $454,000/year OR to assist in facilitating a merger with SEARHC should the Assembly chose that offer. As for SEARHC, they have made three proposals in their RFP: (1) an $8.3 million buyout with a five-year building lease, (2) 22 years of payments to the city of $700,000, or (3) a $9 million buyout of the hospital business. See Raven Radio’s coverage of the Assembly presentations here.