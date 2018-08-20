Tonight 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Harrigan Centennial Hall, the City and Borough of Sitka will host a town hall to gather community input on the three organizations who have made an offer to manage Sitka Community Hospital: SEARHC, Quorum Health Resources, and Sitka Jet Center. The meeting will also focus on the community’s healthcare priorities.

Attendees will be broken into small groups and then the floor opened for a public forum. The meeting is led by Kurt O’Brien, a facilitator from Poulsbo, Washington.