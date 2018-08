The age to purchase tobacco in Sitka rises from 19 to 21 as of today (Wednesday, August 22, 2018). Health educator Amanda Roberts explains that the Tobacco 21 project is an effort to reduce teen initiation into smoking, and to create a smoke-free generation. She’s joined by Sitka Police Chief Jeff Ankerfelt, Sitka community affairs director Maegan Bosak, and AC Lakeside manager Gregg Dahl.

