Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan was in Sitka last weekend (08-17-18) with a newly-appointed Coast Guard Commandant Karl L. Schultz. He spoke with KCAW’s Emily Kwong about the increased presence of the Coast Guard he hopes to see in the state. He also hopes to use his role as chair of the Senate Subcommittee on Oceans, Atmosphere, Fisheries, and Coast Guard to organized field hearings this fall on the decline of king salmon stocks, and to push back against the Trump administration’s trade war with China.

Senator Sullivan also reflected on his friendship and visiting Vietnam with the late Senator John McCain, who died on Saturday (08-25-18). “How focused he has been on mentoring other senators…is a true indication of leadership. You don’t find people that do that, whether in the Senate or civilian life, to proactively reach out and say, ‘I’m going to teach you’,” Sullivan said.

