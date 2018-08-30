After a Tuesday meeting (08-28-18) devoted entirely to Sitka Community Hospital, the Sitka Assembly will tackle other business at a special meeting tonight (08-30-18). That includes a policy for art display on the second floor of city hall, applying for an $18 million state loan for a secondary water source, and the construction of a new seaplane base.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. portion of the Sitka Assembly meeting

See full agenda here: 180830_AssemblyAgenda

To watch the City and Borough of Sitka’s video feed of the meeting, click here.

At the top of their agenda is the art gallery on the second floor of City Hall. Administrator Keith Brady drafted a policy to guide what kind of art can hang in this highly-visited space. The gallery was dedicated to the late building official William Stortz in 2016. The Assembly took public testimony on this issue two weeks ago and will deliberate what to do tonight.

In new business, they will approve applying for a state loan of up to $18 million dollars for a secondary water supply. They will also give the city direction to build a new seaplane base. The current facility is over 50 years old. The city wants to see a new one built on Japonski Island.

The Assembly may also enter executive session to discuss a lawsuit filed last week against the Sitka Police Department. Police Chief Jeff Ankerfelt is invited to participate in the closed door conversation.

On second and final reading, the Assembly will also consider eliminating an incentive credit for electric vehicles and exempting the Sitka History Museum from paying property taxes.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in Harrigan Centennial Hall. Raven News will not broadcast the proceedings live on the radio. Instead, we will stream the meeting live on our Facebook page.