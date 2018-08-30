Downloadable audio.

The Young Performer’s Theater at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp is preparing for another season. Director Zeke Blackwell previews their upcoming show, a theatrical adaptation of of E.B. White’s “Charlotte’s Web.” Auditions are 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 4th and Wednesday, September 5th in Yaw Chapel. All those who audition will get a part.

Blackwell talks about the play’s themes and the unlikely friendship between a pig and a spider. “It’s this story about how we relate to each other across differences. These are different animals. How do we navigate issues across life and death? And what does it mean to be a friend?” The performance for Charlotte’s Web will be October 19th – 21st. SFAC is also offering jazz and tap classes this fall.

YPF is producing two other shows this season: “Once Upon a Mattress” on March 8th through 10th, a musical re-telling of the Princess and the Pea, and a night of one acts May 3rd through 5th.