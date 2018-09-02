Downloadable audio.

Debe Brincefield talks about an upcoming cookout to raise money for the Salvation Army. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., hot dogs and chips will be sold outside AC Lakeside. All proceeds will go towards the Salvation Army’s food bank, which supplies the pantry and soup kitchen. Brincefield says attendance at the Salvation Army soup kitchen has tripled since she began in the program in 2007.

“On Monday, we served almost 50 people. So, it’s not just homeless people. It’s people in the community that need a restaurant-style meal. It’s a free meal. There’s no judgement. And people just come in and visit and hang out and drink coffee,” Brincefield said. The soup kitchen is open from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.