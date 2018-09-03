Benjamen Miyasato is one of three of candidates running for Mayor. The municipal election is Tuesday, October 2nd.

Hello, my name is Benjamen Miyasato and I am running for mayor of the City and Borough of Sitka. I was born and raised here, and graduated from Sitka High School in 1982. I served twenty years in the Alaska Army National Guard and retired in 2010 with the rank of staff sergeant. I served overseas on deployment twice and received the combat infantry badge while serving in Baghdad, Iraq back in 2005. I also worked in the banking industry for twenty years.

I was elected to the Sitka Tribe of Alaska Council back in 2011 and served until January 2017. I was its Vice-Chairman for two years and its Treasurer for 3 years. I was also on the Assembly from 2013 until 2016 and served as Vice Deputy Mayor for one year.

There are many challenges that the city of Sitka is facing. We have had five straight years of budget cuts. The State of Alaska has yet to tackle their budget and fiscal issues in a responsible manner. We will get through these trying times. It will not be easy. But, working together we can get through this. I look forward to facing these challenges and hope to serve as Sitka’s next mayor. Sitka is a beautiful place and is a vibrant wonderful community.

Please remember to vote this October. Thank you. I’m Benjamen Miyasato.

The municipal election is Tuesday, October 2nd. Polls for both precincts will be open at Harrigan Centennial Hall from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on that day. Advanced (in-person) voting will be available weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the third floor of City Hall from September 17 until October 1. Absentee voting by mail is available through September 25. For further information, contact the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 747-1811 or 747-1826. See a sample of the ballot here.