Boys Run I toowú klatseen is an after-school program for 3rd to 5th grade boys that promotes social-emotional learning through running games, discussion, and cultural activities. The 10-week program ends with a celebratory 5K run.

The program begins September 26th and 27th. Registration is open until September 14th. Boys can register with Diana Twaddle in the front office at Keet Gooshi Heen Elementary School or register online here: tinyurl.com/strengthen-your-spirit-2018

Alaire Hughey with Sitkans Against Family Violence discusses how the program impacts boys in the long run. The goal is to teach the boys non-violent conflict resolution and respect. “We hope they gain an ability to talk about their emotions and feel loved and supported by their community at the end,” Hughey said.