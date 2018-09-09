Blossom Twitchell is one of five of candidates running for two seats on the Sitka Assembly. The municipal election is Tuesday, October 2nd.

Downloadable audio.

Uvanga Atiga Paniiraq. Hello, I am Blossom Twitchell and I am running for Assembly. I am proud to say I have been a Sitkan for 23 years. I am raising three children in this beautiful town and I plan to make Sitka my life long home.

I am a graduate of Mt. Edgecumbe High School and was a student of both Sheldon Jackson and UAS. In my life, I’ve overcome extreme poverty, which includes being homeless in four different cities. Today, I live in the house I bought for myself and my three children.

I am the General Assistance Caseworker for the Sitka Tribe of Alaska, Social Services Department. I administer seven different financial assistance programs and advocate for financial self sufficiency.

My board experience includes: The Greater Sitka Arts Council, Youth Advocates of Sitka, The Island Institute and the Sitka Community Land Trust. I am a writer and published poet. I am asking for your vote.

As a single mother, I strongly believe in Sitka’s family sustainability. A healthy community is one with strong families. I see how Sitkan’s are struggling each day. There are people living in the dark. There are people going without meals. When we have people deciding if they should eat or pay their utility bill, something needs to get done. Taxing is inevitable but the culture that we are finding in Sitka is troublesome. We are punishing those who are already finding themselves underwater. Looking at the budget will be work but my life has proven that I am up for hard work. Let’s incentivize change and balance out the income gaps.

As Alaskan Native, I also want to protect our natural resources. Our water and land are what makes us who we are, and we need to protect them for generations to come. I don’t think Sitka is at a place to discuss bulk water. It is futuristic, especially since the need will rise but I want to insure our way of life stays intact.

If I am elected, I will bring my ability to listen. I am a direct person and I work towards results. I want to serve Sitka because it has so generously given me a sense of place. Along with our beautiful views, we have an abundance of beautiful hearts and I want to bring that sense of community to the Assembly.Thank you Sitka, Quyana, Gunalchéesh – Háw’aa. I am asking for your vote.

The municipal election is Tuesday, October 2nd. Polls for both precincts will be open at Harrigan Centennial Hall from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on that day. Advanced (in-person) voting will be available weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the third floor of City Hall from September 17 until October 1. Absentee voting by mail is available through September 25. For further information, contact the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 747-1811 or 747-1826. See a sample of the ballot here.