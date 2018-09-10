Members of Sitka’s police, fire, and electric departments responded Sunday afternoon (9-9-18) after an SUV struck a utility pole in the 4700 block of Halibut Point Road.

According to police dispatch reports, numerous 9-1-1 calls were received shortly after 3 p.m. about downed power lines in the vicinity of the accident.

Officers responded and found the occupant of the 2004 Chevy Tahoe conscious and breathing. She was transported by EMS personnel to Mt. Edgecumbe Hospital.

Although there were cables across the road, they were not power lines. According to Sitka fire chief Dave Miller, the Tahoe struck one of the poles used to stabilize the power lines across the street. The cables on the pavement were the guy wires.

The Tahoe was traveling outbound when it struck the pole, on the curve just past the Wildlife Troopers office. Miller says it did not appear that the vehicle was traveling excessively fast; he says “she just straightened out the curve.” Other than winding up in the ditch, the Tahoe did not suffer extensive damage anywhere except to the bumper. The vehicle’s airbag had deployed.

There was no interruption in electrical service as a result of Sunday’s accident. Sitka utility director Bryan Bertacchi says the pole will be repaired by Wednesday.