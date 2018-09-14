Amy Morrison is one of three of candidates running for two seats on the Sitka School Board. The municipal election is Tuesday, October 2nd.

My name is Amy Morrison and I am running for the Sitka School Board. I am running for the Sitka School Board because I want to serve the community that I have been a part of for the past 22 years. As a parent of three children in the Sitka School district, I have been actively involved in their education and extracurricular activities, including school sports, music programs, and drama/arts. I would bring a unique perspective to the board in that I am a parent of current students, I have been a business professional in the community for over 20 years, and I have a degree in Business Finance.

In Sitka we are privileged to have incredible teachers, administrators, and staff at our schools. As a board member, I will work to ensure that they are all held to the highest standards, and will make the success of our students my number one priority. I will be an advocate for students and will work to guarantee that they graduate with the skills needed to be successful in life and contributing members of society.

With so many other educational options available to today’s students, we need to keep public school relevant. The key to this is being fiscally responsible. The school district has the duty of providing a service to the families of our community in establishing an environment where students can safely learn and grow, be allowed to explore their individuality, and have the opportunity to participate in non-academic activities.

The municipal election is Tuesday, October 2nd. Polls for both precincts will be open at Harrigan Centennial Hall from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on that day. Advanced (in-person) voting will be available weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the third floor of City Hall from September 17 until October 1. Absentee voting by mail is available through September 25. For further information, contact the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 747-1811 or 747-1826. See a sample of the ballot here.