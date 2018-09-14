

Eric Van Cise is one of three of candidates running for two seats on the Sitka School Board. The municipal election is Tuesday, October 2nd.

My name is Eric Van Cise and I seek your support to be elected to a second term as your representative on the Sitka School Board. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve these past three years.

I believe our district is heading in the right direction. We have staff that are focused and dedicated, engaged parents, a supportive community combined with a diverse school board that are determined to provide our children the best education.

Be it college or skilled labor, we have the tools on this district to enable our children to succeed in life.

Sustainable and dedicated funding of our schools remains my biggest concern and highest priority. Local, state, and federal funding continue to be elusive. This year, we utilized a successful staff electronic outreach program to gain valuable insight and suggestions from them. I aim to improve this process, and look to a similar, user-friendly model for parent and community input.

Our partnership with local organizations and gifted community members has enabled us to make strides in closing the achievement gap. I will continue to expand upon those partnerships and more.

Successful solutions are built from the ground up. My foundation is to listen, to reach out to those who know our children best, the parents and the teachers in the classroom. Their insight and our support for them are critical.

Your vote matters, be it for myself or someone else. Please vote October 2nd.

See our reporting on Van Cise filing for the Sitka School Board here.

The municipal election is Tuesday, October 2nd. Polls for both precincts will be open at Harrigan Centennial Hall from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on that day. Advanced (in-person) voting will be available weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the third floor of City Hall from September 17 until October 1. Absentee voting by mail is available through September 25. For further information, contact the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 747-1811 or 747-1826. See a sample of the ballot here.