Candidates for Sitka School Board Amy Morrison, Cass Pook, and Eric Van Cise answered listener questions about school district programs, funding, and policy on Thursday evening, September 13, 2018.

Listen to Part 1.

https://www.kcaw.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/180913_SSBFORUM1.mp3

Downloadable audio.

Listen to Part 2.

https://www.kcaw.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/180913_SSBFORUM2.mp3

Downloadable audio.

The municipal election in Sitka is Tuesday, October 2.