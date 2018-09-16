Occupation: I am the General Assistance Caseworker for the Sitka Tribe of Alaska Social Services Department. In my position, I administer the financial assistance programs for STA, as well as advocate for financial self sufficiency.

Current community involvement: My board service includes The Greater Sitka Arts Council, Youth Advocates of Sitka, The Island Institute and The Sitka Community Land Trust. My current community involvement includes being a strong supporter of Braveheart Volunteers. I’ve enjoyed attending their board meetings and sitting in on their ad hoc committee meetings. I also helped form the Student Activity Fund at SItka High School, which assists families by providing scholarships to help cover the cost of extra curricular activities. We are now creating the Community Youth Activity Fund which will offer scholarships for families with younger children.

Previous government or other relevant experience: I am a Tribal Citizen of Kotzebue IRA, and my children are Tribal Citizens of the Sitka Tribe of Alaska. As an Alaskan Native, I find it extremely important to be an advocate of knowing the laws and process of our land and resources. I have spoken out to protect our fish, and land. My work has been published in writing journals, speaking out against DAPL, as well as challenging the Bureau of Indian Affairs to change their usage of, “Eskimo.” I was also trained in village management which includes grant writing and economic development.

Why are you running for the Sitka Assembly this year? I am running for the Sitka Assembly this year because I see how exceedingly difficult it is becoming to live in this town. I also want to represent those who find themselves on a budget. As a woman and as a mother, I feel my input would be invaluable.

What are your top two priorities if elected? My top two priorities if elected would be tackling the infrastructure deficit and family sustainability. Right now, I believe the city is trying to stay healthy but at the cost of Sitka’s families. I believe that we need to look at the budget and work together to find ways to cover the cost of these upgrades.

As for family sustainability, I believe the city could do a number of things to help families stay in Sitka. From lowering the $250.00 penalty to turn your electricity back on to finding a better way to administer the senior sales tax.

We need to address the need of affordable housing and offer incentives to property owners to make their rentals more energy efficient. Strengthening our tourism and businesses will also create a structure that is less dependent on our families.