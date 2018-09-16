Budget What’s your philosophy for funding city government, which includes enterprise funds (electricity, etc.) and the Sitka School District. Is Sitka living within its means? If not, what should be done to change that? I believe that our city government needs to concentrate on infrastructure. Funding infrastructure construction and maintenance is expensive in Alaska. For many years, that cost has been subsidized—or completely paid for—by the state and federal government. Reductions in those revenues means that the city now has to fund most or all of the work. Enterprise funds are good because there can provide good revenue-to-expenditure tracking. The mental distance from “I paid my electrical bill” to “The money will help maintain the electrical system” is short. The School District can’t be funded in this way. I think the City is generally “living within its means” now, although the calculus for the Blue Lake dam was wildly wrong. That debt, which is driving the Electrical Department to push demand, will consume significant City revenue for the short and medium term, and may require further electrical rate hikes. In the long run, the dam will be a boon for the economy, but the payoff is further away and much more expensive than originally thought. For other services, if the current tax structure is maintained (as is likely through voter referenda), trimming the “less essential” services is likely and there needs to be increasing emphasis on compliance with existing taxes. This means fair property assessments and sales taxes that are collected effectively and efficiently. The City will need to pursue collecting sales taxes on mail order sales coming into Sitka, check compliance with current sales tax exemptions, and assure that all harbor and public service fees are uniformly collected.

Healthcare

The city will soon enter negotiations to sell Sitka Community Hospital to SEARHC. Do you support the merger of Sitka’s two hospitals? Why or why not? And if elected, what would you do to drive or reverse that process? I support improving the quality and types of healthcare available in Sitka, at the same or less cost, by whatever means are effective. Given its current size and regional focus, I think SEARHC has the highest likelihood of accomplishing what I support. Given what I support, I will not drive or reverse that process, but will try to assure that ANY solution meets the goals of improved health care and stabilizing costs. Additionally, around 50% of the Medicare dollars spent on Sitkans leaves the community immediately whenever people fly to Seattle or Anchorage (among other cities) for medical treatment. Increasing the treatment rates here should be a priority, along with drawing patients from other communities around Southeast Alaska for routine procedures that would normally performed in Anchorage, Seattle, or farther afield. Another complication will be how to handle the City’s pension obligations.

Ballot Questions

There are two question on the ballot, one calling for the sales tax exemption for senior citizens to be reinstated, and the other exempting Sitka from thestatewide public smoking ban. Where do you stand on these issues?

While I will, of course, respect and stand with the decision of the voters, I personally think the entire tax structure of the City needs to be re-evaluated so it can be more equitable and sustainable. As for the exemption from the smoking ban, I feel there should be some places where people can smoke and drink at the same time. On occasion, I enjoy the P-bar and Ernieâ€™s as they are. They remind me of the Shady Oak Bar on the St. Johns River. Over the long run, most bars find that instituting no smoking policies is good for business, and things change without government action. Of course, a smoke-free environment is healthier for workers and patrons.

Housing

Sitka has a severe lack of affordable homes, as well as a homeless population without shelter. What role – if any – does the Assembly have in supporting affordable housing and shelter?

The current Sitka community and assembly has charted an effective path to addressing the affordable housing crunch in Sitka with the 2030 Comprehensive Plan. Implementing these planning and zoning changes at an accelerated pace will be the fastest way for the Assembly to increase affordable housing at the lowest cost. Additionally, the Assembly can encourage the establishment of sustainable businesses that pay higher salaries as a way to help, working on the income side of the equation. The private sector also has a role. Having not-for-profit housing authorities, a revolving affordable housing fund, and entrepreneurs willing to build lower cost homes could all help the situation. I support a shelter, as long as it is a community asset that will be used—and has the support of the neighborhood in which it is constructed. I will not commit to funding a shelter without knowing the scope of the City’s budget and commitments at the time—and how a shelter fits into those commitments.

Infrastructure

Sitka has deferred maintenance on multiple pieces of infrastructure. To replace harbors, for instance, moorage rates have been raised. The city is seeking state bonds. What do you think of the city’s approach to capital repairs?

Bonding infrastructure reconstruction is a well-established method of funding repairs and replacement. The key is assuring that the revenue from the constructed asset can pay down the bond during its service life, or that the asset’s service life is longer than the period of the bond. A more financially conservative approach is to create a sinking fund—essentially a savings account—that the community pays into so that reconstruction is paid in-cash. I would like to see a mix of approaches, with any asset constructed with bond funding lasting at least twice as long as the bond. Alternatively, revenue from the constructed asset should be able to pay down the bond and provide operating funds, as well, without rate increases that substantially decrease Sitka’s competitiveness as a community.

Temperament