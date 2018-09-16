Current community involvement: Present for activities with our children. As far as city issues, active the past 5 months

Previous government or other relevant experience: None.

Why are you running for the Sitka Assembly this year? The current assembly & city government appears to view tax & fee increases as the only way to solve the city’s fiscal problems, and is continuing this pattern unceasingly. That is driving citizens out of town, which will decrease revenue. We need to be looking at the big picture. I want to fight to save this town from the negative downtrend we are experiencing. Sitka is worth fighting for!

What are your top two priorities if elected? Stop the increases immediately. Show citizens we are looking at the big picture, and try to reduce the cost of living. Hopefully this will cause those who were thinking of leaving to not do so. Basically stop the outward flow of people & families. The other is to try to move the conversation away from increases, to other ways to spur economic growth such as tax & fee incentives for new businesses. Spending needs to be curbed in some areas, but sustained or increased in others, such as investing in ways to attract visitors to Sitka.