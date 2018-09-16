Occupation: Retired now, but working seasonal jobs. I also run a small Airbnb in my home, and own and manage a rental property. My employment history includes work as a legislative aide, executive director of the Sitka Chamber of Commerce, founding director of Sitka Works, and job training positions at Sitka Tribe of Alaska and the Sitka Teen Resource Center.

Current community involvement: I currently serve on the Gary Paxton Industrial Park board, helping to shape the future of that important piece of real estate. I’m also on the Sitka Historical Society board; recognizing the value of Sitka’s history to the heart and the economy of the community. I volunteer with the Sitka Summer Music Festival, and am a member of the Alaska Native Sisterhood. For several years, I was active with the Sitka Woman’s Club, the Sitka Republican Woman’s Club, and the Cape Decision Lighthouse Society. I served on the board of the Fortress of the Bear back when it was just a dream to become one of the major visitor destinations in Sitka. For ten years, my husband and I also taught Hunter Education and firearms safety classes once or twice a year. While director at the Chamber of Commerce, I started the Season’s End Celebration, and coordinated it for three years. In 2001, while director of Sitka Works, I started the Sitka Artisans Market, and managed it through 2010. In 1995 I started the Running of the Boots, and ran it for 16 year. I like to make things happen, especially if they bring people into town.

Previous government or other relevant experience: I worked for two years as a Legislative Aide to Representative Peggy Wilson, helping her craft legislation in Juneau, as well as working on constituent issues. I also ran for a seat in the State House in 2016, which gave me the opportunity to learn more about issues important to District 35. I’ve attended Assembly meetings, off and on, for years testifying when needed on various issues, so I have a good understanding of how our local governing body works.