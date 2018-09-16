Brinnen Carter is one of five of candidates running for two seats on the Sitka Assembly. The municipal election is Tuesday, October 2nd.

My name is Brinnen Carter and I am running for Sitka Assembly. A little over five years ago, I moved to Sitka with my wife and two children. I had a wonderful opportunity to accept a promotion here as part of my career.

Sitka is, by far, the best community in which we have ever lived. It is a rare combination of distinct cultural character, neighborly, caring people, and exceptional beauty. I love Sitka and I am deeply invested in helping to make it better. I am running to help keep the community beautiful, economically vibrant, and welcoming for residents and visitors alike.

I have been following Assembly meetings for five years, tracking the skyrocketing cost of the Blue Lake Dam, and the construction of the new library, ANB Harbor, and Centennial Hall, all in the context of the collapse of both oil prices and massive reductions in the State budget.

I know there is a lot of anxiety in the community right now, both economic and social. We are all very concerned about the high cost of housing, utilities, food, and taxes. It has been a challenge for our family to live here. As a community, we need new ideas to grow the economy and promote the general welfare. I have spoken to many residents and, fortunately, there is a deep well of great ideas to draw from and promote.

The city government’s role is two-fold. First, we need to have a sustainable, balanced budget. Expenditures need to be balanced with revenue, both year-to-year, and into the future. If we need to work on infrastructure, let’s concentrate on critical infrastructure and revenue-generating infrastructure first.

Second, we need to have a positive environment for private innovation and economic growth. As a city government, we need to complete the planning, zoning, and building code actions in the new Comprehensive Plan. These low-cost actions will lay the groundwork for the private sector to drive growth and re-development. We also have to assure that the permitting process moves as quickly as possible. Time is money and accelerating permitting will save thousands of dollars for the folks investing in our economy and creating jobs.

I have 20 years of building and analyzing budgets, examining program costs, and guaranteeing that they don’t exceed projections. I also have extensive experience writing project proposals and grant applications, often resulting from working group decisions. More recently, my responsibilities have expanded to strategic planning and emergency management. I will bring this experience to the job.

I am Brinnen Carter, a candidate for Sitka Assembly. I am committed to protecting and improving our quality of life and would appreciate your vote on October 2.

The municipal election is Tuesday, October 2nd. Polls for both precincts will be open at Harrigan Centennial Hall from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on that day. Advanced (in-person) voting will be available weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the third floor of City Hall from September 17 until October 1. Absentee voting by mail is available through September 25. For further information, contact the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 747-1811 or 747-1826. See a sample of the ballot here.