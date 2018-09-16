Aaron Bean is one of three candidates running for Mayor in Sitka. The municipal election is Tuesday, October 2nd.

Downloadable audio.

My name is Aaron Bean. I’m running for Mayor in Sitka and I’m asking for your vote on October 2nd. Sitka is facing some tough times and these tribulations aren’t going to be forgone by making cuts and replacing people downtown. There’s a lot more to it than that. In order to put Sitka on a path to prosperity, it’s going to take our community coming together to create pragmatic solutions to the issues we face.

To be honest, I cannot guarantee political solutions. But what I can guarantee you is continued hometown representation.

As a city Assembly member, I’ve stood by what I promised to everyone who elected me two years ago. I’ve said “no” to all rate increases. I’ll continue to do so as mayor. I’ve done the best that I can to represent everyone and I’ll continue to do so after I’m elected mayor.

Thank you Sitka. My name is Aaron Bean and I’m asking you to elect me as mayor on October 2nd.

The municipal election is Tuesday, October 2nd. Polls for both precincts will be open at Harrigan Centennial Hall from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on that day. Advanced (in-person) voting will be available weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the third floor of City Hall from September 17 until October 1. Absentee voting by mail is available through September 25. For further information, contact the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 747-1811 or 747-1826. See a sample of the ballot here.