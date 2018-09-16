Occupation: I’m a small business owner. I own Pacific Parallax LLC – chater fishing business- and Green Leaf Inc.- a marijuana business.

Previous government or other relevant experience: I am a seated assembly member, and I have sat on the local fish and game advisory committee.

Why are you running for Mayor of Sitka this year? I’m running for Mayor this year, in order to put Sitka on a path to prosperity. As a community we need to work harder to bring in new money, and growing families. One of the big takeaways from Sitka’s latest comprehensive plan- which was finalized this year- is that Sitka’s population is aging, and school enrollments are declining.

This is problematic and I have solutions to offer, and as your Mayor I will push an agenda that is aimed at driving down the cost of living and keeping young families here while attracting new ones.

My agenda will strengthen Sitka’s economy.

What are your top two priorities if elected? Grow Sitka’s population and drive down the costs of living.



Describe your leadership style. If elected, what kind of Mayor member do you want to be and how will you run your meetings? As the figurehead of the city, meeting often with state and federal officials, what do you want to accomplish?

I am a hard driving competitive, and fair person. I feel that would best describe my leadership style. I would run our meetings with efficiently and fairness.

As far as ‘meeting often with state and federal officials’ I would like to see Sitka have a discussion with the regulatory commission of Alaska and the department of energy in regard to our utility rates, and the blue lake dam project. I don’t believe all of our options as a community have been exhausted, and as your Mayor I’ll be sure explore all options and find a sustainable solution.