Benjamin Miyasato
Age: 54
Lived in Sitka? 54 years
Describe your family: Mom, 3 brothers, sister
Occupation: Retired military, local politician
Community involvement, past and present: Assembly, STA Council
Previous government or other relevant experience: See previous
Why are you running for Mayor of Sitka this year? We need experience at Assembly. I have that experience.
What are your top two priorities if elected? New police department. Affordable housing.
Leadership: Respectful, thoughtful, attentive. Will run meetings that hopefully will not run too long. Have Sitka’s needs and issues brought to the attention of whomever we are discussing them with.
Positions on Sitka Issues
Budget
What’s your philosophy for funding city government, which includes enterprise funds (electricity, etc.) and the Sitka School District. Is Sitka living within its means? If not, what should be done to change that?
We need to fund city government. We have been trying fund local government, but have had 5 straight years of budget cuts.
Healthcare
The city will soon enter negotiations to sell Sitka Community Hospital to SEARHC. Do you support the merger of Sitka’s two hospitals? Why or why not? And if elected, what would you do to drive or reverse that process?
Support merger
Ballot Questions
There are two question on the ballot, one calling for the sales tax exemption for senior citizens to be reinstated, and the other exempting Sitka from the statewide public smoking ban. Where do you stand on these issues?
Support Senior Citizen Sales Tax. Smoking issue, let voters decide.
Housing
Sitka has a severe lack of affordable homes, as well as a homeless population without shelter. What role – if any – does the Assembly have in supporting affordable housing and shelter?
Support affordable housing. Support homeless shelter.
Infrastructure
Sitka has deferred maintenance on multiple pieces of infrastructure. To replace harbors, for instance, moorage rates have been raised. The city is seeking state bonds. What do you think of the city’s approach to capital repairs?
We need to care of our existing infrastructure.