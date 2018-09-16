Community involvement, past and present: Assembly, STA Council

Previous government or other relevant experience: See previous

Why are you running for Mayor of Sitka this year? We need experience at Assembly. I have that experience.

What are your top two priorities if elected? New police department. Affordable housing.

Leadership: Respectful, thoughtful, attentive. Will run meetings that hopefully will not run too long. Have Sitka’s needs and issues brought to the attention of whomever we are discussing them with.