Occupation: Retired

Community involvement, past and present: Administrator, SJC trustee, SEDA Board

Previous government or other relevant experience: 30 years in the US Army

Why are you running for Mayor of Sitka this year? Provide leadership, experience and unite our community

What are your top two priorities if elected? Ensure negotiations with SEARHC provide an health care system that is equal to or better than our current system and that the SCH employees are taken care of, and we increase trust within our community. Second- lessen the cost of CBS to our citizens

Describe your leadership style. If elected, what kind of Mayor member do you want to be and how will you run your meetings? As the figurehead of the city, meeting often with state and federal officials, what do you want to accomplish?

Assessable, positive. Problem solver. Provide Sitka the status it deserves and the resources needed.