Leadership

Describe your leadership style. If elected, what kind of School Board member do you want to be? Do you see yourself introducing policy initiatives, or staying the course? How will you conduct yourself with parents? With the public at large?

Friendly and always open to hearing what people have to say. I am a good listener and am always open to hearing what people have to say. I am calm but can be aggressive professionally when it comes to something I believe in fighting for that will help in educating our youth. I will stand alone on a vote and that is okay. I have had the privilege of working with a board members that can come together and meet and work as a team that conducts themselves ethically. Decision that I vote on are always made with the intent of what is in the best interest of the community and the impact that it will make.

Budget

What’s your philosophy for funding the school district? Where do you see your priorities: Academics or activities? Technology? Or a balance? The Sitka School District has been forced to cut valued programs, like high school drama and the middle school library. If more cuts are coming to the district, where should they land?

We cant settle for cutting programs for lack of funding, it sends a message that we can do without teachers and programs. I believe in advocating for needs which are extracurricular programs. They are the foundation of students being successful academically. Without activities students will be less engaged, enrollment will go down and drop out rates will increase. Coast Guard families move to Sitka because of what we have to offer in the Sitka School Distinct as will as other families coming to Sitka for work. Families have moved here for the PAC. I will continue to strongly advocate for these programs knowing they are the foundation of success. Without an engaging welcoming school most students will not engage academically to there highest potential. I appreciate the collaboration of organizations to help with the process of sustaining programs and activities in our district.

Infrastructure

The Sitka School District is four years into a five-year moratorium on state spending for capital projects. Playground improvements at the elementary schools now top the district’s priority list, when the moratorium ends. Do you agree with these capital priorities, or do you see other critical needs that have been overlooked?

Playgrounds are my top priority for capital improvements. It is important to have safe equipment. I would like the playground to be like a challenge course where teachers can use it not just for play but to challenge them like an adult would be challenged on a challenge course.

Legislature

Members of the Sitka School Board function as direct advocates for schools in the offices of the Alaska Legislature. What case would you make to legislators to continue strong support of public schools? Or, do you see yourself advocating for more parental choice, and the introduction of vouchers?

I will continue to advocate fro funding programs with the message of needs not wants. The legislature tends to see our needs as wants and we need to provide data of need and success to them for adequate funding.

Alaska Standards

Over the last few years the Sitka School District has incorporated new curriculum at all grade levels to meet Alaska Standards, which are based on the much-debated Common Core. Do you consider this transition to be successful? As a board member, would you support policy to reinforce — or roll back — the trend toward standardization?

I am not fully comfortable with the new curriculum or standards and am keeping an eye on it and open ear to what other communities that are successful. I think that we have given math to much time and there is more work to be done. Hopefully the hybrid changes will make a difference this year. If not we will have to take a hard look at it. There is a time to scratch things that are not working and start over.

Standardized Testing

With standards come standardized testing. Does Sitka do enough? Too much? Is testing an appropriate way to measure student success, or should we be looking at other methods?

Sitka does only what we are mandated to do and no more. Sitka does do enough. We would like to do less testing and more teaching but we have mandates to follow that we have no control over. If we opt out of testing mandates we jeopardize funding for our schools.