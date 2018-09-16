Leadership

Describe your leadership style. If elected, what kind of School Board member do you want to be? Do you see yourself introducing policy initiatives, or staying the course? How will you conduct yourself with parents? With the public at large?

Listening. Being respectful. Walking a mile in a persons shoes. Bottom to top approach regarding district staff input – Not top down. Open mindedness. Looking at the big picture. Determining what is a want, what is a need. Staying the course is fine if that course is showing itself to be the best path for our children, parents and staff. If not, the course must be changed. I frequently ask parents, students and staff “What is working for you, what is not”. This results in either promoting something or seeking to change something. Parents and family are key to a child’s success. They will always receive my utmost attention, focus and advocacy in charting an educational path that is best for their child. Our district staff and community at large can expect the same from me.

Budget

What’s your philosophy for funding the school district? Where do you see your priorities: Academics or activities? Technology? Or a balance? The Sitka School District has been forced to cut valued programs, like high school drama and the middle school library. If more cuts are coming to the district, where should they land?

Our funding is secured from Federal, State and local contributions. In our case, all three are struggling. It requires persistent advocacy from all sectors of our community.

Priorities are for a sustainable, re-ocurring budget that enable long range implementation and planning of district programs, staff and infrastructure. Holding our State’s elected officials accountable to have the State budget completed at the identified deadline, no more extensions.

The variety of our education offerings and activities are unique to Sitka which enable a well rounded, diversified means of educating our children. My priority is to maintain that status. When inevitable cuts must be made, an increased input from our community and staff is required to enable the best decision.

Infrastructure

The Sitka School District is four years into a five-year moratorium on state spending for capital projects. Playground improvements at the elementary schools now top the district’s priority list, when the moratorium ends. Do you agree with these capital priorities, or do you see other critical needs that have been overlooked?

Our City and District Maintenance personnel have done an excellent job maintaining our district facilities with the budgets they have been given.

They (and we) have prioritized this process and as it stands now, I do support our capital projects to focus on our current priority list.

Should additional priorities or concerns be brought to our attention, they will receive my utmost attention and inquiry.

Legislature

Members of the Sitka School Board function as direct advocates for schools in the offices of the Alaska Legislature. What case would you make to legislators to continue strong support of public schools? Or, do you see yourself advocating for more parental choice, and the introduction of vouchers?

We are mandated by Federal Law to provided public education to all children who reside in our country and who wish to attend.

If Legislatures truly adhered to the oath they took upon gaining office, it is clear that public education; the viability of our future, would hold a high priority.

Presently both at the State and Federal level, this is not the priority of many of our elected officials. Special interest groups and profits before service are having a strong and in my opinion devastating impact on public education.

Parents will always retain the right to choose the best option for their child’s education, be it home school, private or public entities.

I am not opposed to charter schools as long as they are 100% funded on their own account. No tax revenue, local, state or federal revenues should be contributed for them.

Alaska Standards

Over the last few years the Sitka School District has incorporated new curriculum at all grade levels to meet Alaska Standards, which are based on the much-debated Common Core. Do you consider this transition to be successful? As a board member, would you support policy to reinforce — or roll back — the trend toward standardization?

Standardization in the ideal world provides continuity and consistent abilities to monitor progress. It is utilized in many industries.

We live in a real, diversified world where standardization can have challenges, most notably related to economy, ethnic diversity and equal access.

Alaska has taken a more blended approach of which I support simply due to the unique cultural, economic and geographic differences we have. I support the course we are on and am encouraged at the positive efforts our district is making in regards to math, most notably our high school curriculum’s that are transitioning to a blend of traditional and integrated math.

Standardized Testing

With standards come standardized testing. Does Sitka do enough? Too much? Is testing an appropriate way to measure student success, or should we be looking at other methods?

We do not test our students nearly as much as some districts within our state. I do not advocate for more testing and feel where we are is adequate.

I do support frequent re-evaluations of the efficacy of these exams via input from our parents, students and staff.

The exams are a mere snapshot in time and with that the results must be viewed in the proper context.

Regarding other methods – I do support locally generated, non-stress methods of testing that are hands on, interactive and relate to every day aspects of a students life and environment in Sitka.