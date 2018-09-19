Downloadable audio.

Swing dancing classes return on October 2nd, taught by Beth and Owen Kindig. The lessons are every Tuesday at the New Archangel Dancers Studio from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., with open dancing from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The classes focuses on East Coast Swing, though may introduce West Coast Swing and Lindy Hop this year. The cost is $5 per couple and proceeds go towards use of the space. You do not need to come with a partner to participate. Participants must wear clean shoes that will not damage the floor.

The Kindigs taught themselves to swing dance while preparing for “Sitkans Can Dance” several years ago. “Life is a lot better when you learn to dance,” Owen said. “The tides every morning…that’s the earth and the moon dancing with each other.” Beth talks about the friendships formed in the class. “When you have to hold somebody’s hand and look into their eyes once a week, it’s good for relationships. I think the class is a fun friendship circle,” Beth said.