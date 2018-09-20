Boots, Season’s End Celebration join forces in weekend festival
Posted by KCAW News | Sep 20, 2018
Andrea Herring sports a suite of cards on her XtraTufs, in the 2016 Running of the Boots. One costume category recognized the best-decorated boots. (Emily Kwong/KCAW photo)
The YAS, Sitka Local Foods Network, and Chamber of Commerce are partnering to host this year’s Running of the Boots and Season’s End celebration this Saturday (9-22-18). It’s the 24th Running of the Boots, and the 12th Season’s End Celebration. Lincoln Street will be a pedestrian mall with food, events, and music.