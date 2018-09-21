At 2pm Saturday 9/22 and 9/29, Raven Radio will air Definition of Resilience, a four episode radio documentary series highlighting the dynamic stories of Native American hip-hop MCs. INDIGEFI host Alexis Sallee travels to document their contribution to modern music. Each episode follows two artists who share their story and Indigenous history. Through interviews, we hear personal stories from addiction and identity to boarding schools and generational trauma. We see these artists’ powerful lyrical and artistic expression work to uplift their communities and inspire youth. From Minnesota to Alaska, eight rappers bring insight and emotional rawness in exploring disconnection and reconnection to Native culture.

Watch a trailer here: