The Sitka Wolves dominated the Region V, Division II Cross Country meet in Juneau this weekend, and captured the Region V title.

In their event, the top 5 Sitka boys took first, second, third, fifth, and ninth place to take the team title.

Skyler McIntyre was the top finisher in the event, finishing the 5 kilometer course in 16 minutes, 36 seconds.

Just ten seconds behind him was Dominic Baciocco, and ten seconds behind him Joe Pate.

Tabor Buxton and Derek Bartlett rounded out the scoring for Sitka. As icing on the cake, Kobi Weiland finished in 10th place, only 4 seconds off the pace.

Bryce Knudsen of Kake also finished strong in sixth place.

The win will send the Sitka boys to the state meet at Bartlett High School in Anchorage next Saturday, where they took their first state title in 2015.

Sitka Girls Cross Country is also going to state. The Lady Wolves came in second to Petersburg over the weekend. Ella Lubin and Tawny Smith finished 8th and 9th respectively. The other Sitka girls to score were Audrey Saiz, Addie Poulson, and Haley Bartoloba. Mt. Edgecumbe’s Brystel Charlie was the lone Lady Brave in the top ten, finishing in 7th place.