Brian Beall has been the run coordinator for the past 20-plus years. This year he stepped down but is still lending a hand. He will act as the master of ceremonies for the race. SEARHC’s Health Outreach department kindly agreed to sponsor the race this year and Heleena van Veen will be acting as the coordinator with the support of the Science Center. Beall is joined by WhaleFest coordinator Alex Thorne.

Event details:

Saturday, November 3, 2018

$5 for 5K or 10K, Free for walkers

Registration available online now.

9am – 10am: Race Registration

10am: Race starts

2 mile walk, 5K or 10K

