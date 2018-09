Susan Briles is a Patient’s Health Benefits Specialist for SEARHC and Cynthia Gibson, is a Waddell and Reed Financial Advisor. Cyndy and Susan are giving a presentation on Medicare and Social Security retirement benefits on Friday, September 28 at Sitka Public Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch is included. For more information call Susan Briles at 966-8662 or Cynthia Gibson at 966-2803. Additional health insurance information is available on the SEARHC website.

