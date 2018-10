The Sitka Assembly holds a special meeting tonight (09-27-18) to discuss a letter of intent (LIO) that will drive negotiations between the City and SEARHC. They hired outside legal counsel, Sandra T. Johnson, for these negotiations. Prior to her legal career, Johnson served as CEO of a hospital system. View a draft of the Letter of Intent (LIO) here.

Part 2 of the Special Meeting: 6:35 p.m. to 8:50 p.m.



Part 1 of the Special Meeting: 6:05 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.