Downloadable audio.

Everyone working in Sitka City Hall has been very busy leading up to local elections on Tuesday, October 2. Still, Municipal Clerk Sara Peterson and Community Affairs Director Maegan Bosak made time to talk about how to vote next week.

Polls are located at Harrigan Centennial Hall and will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Audio-assistance equipment for Sitkans with special needs is available upon request. If you have questions about your precinct or the election, call Municipal Clerk Sara Peterson at 747-1811.

Still undecided on how to vote? Visit the 2018 Sitka Election Hub for details on candidates for Mayor, Assembly and the Sitka School Board and to listen to candidate and ballot forums to help you make the choice that’s right for you.