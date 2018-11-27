Officially, the Great American Smokeout was November 15, but in Sitka good health is on the calendar year-round. Amanda Roberts is the tobacco health educator at SEARHC; Loyd Platson is the prevention director at Sitka Counseling. They have advice and resources for helping smokers who want to quit. Butt Cleanup Day is scheduled this month for Thursday, November 29, 1:30-3:00 pm beginning at the back of the Salvation Army.

