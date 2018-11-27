When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (11-27-18), they’ll begin with an update on ongoing negotiations between Sitka Community Hospital and the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC). The two hospitals may align next year, with SEARHC buying Sitka Community.

See full agenda here: 181127_AssemblyAgenda

The negotiation teams from both hospitals are scheduled to meet behind closed doors on December 6th and December 19th. On second and final reading, the Assembly will consider appropriating an additional $150,000 to continue retaining consultants Sarah Cave and Steve Huebner to oversee that process on behalf of the city.

The Assembly will also review – on first reading – an ordinance that creates a permitting system for commercial boat work throughout Sitka’s Harbors. At their last meeting, the Assembly voted to remove permit fees. They will revisit this new version of the ordinance tonight.

The Assembly will also renew the liquor licenses for the Pioneer Bar and Channel Club, and consider an application to name a lake created by a landslide Luna Lake. Assembly member Kevin Knox outran that landslide with his partner Maggie Gallin, but their dog Luna was never found.

And finally, the Assembly will approve a $8,500 appropriation to enhance security and ensure ADA-accessibility at the front counter in the utility office. A memo said that in recent months, staff working behind the counter have felt threatened by members of the public dissatisfied with the actions of the Assembly or administration.

Raven News will join the meeting live in progress at 6 p.m. tonight, immediately following Alaska News Nightly.