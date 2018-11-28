Mt. Edgecumbe senior Muriel Reed and DDF coach Marcia Drake discuss this weekend’s meet at Mt. Edgecumbe High School (Friday and Saturday, November 30 and December 1). DDF is comprised of 12 events in Drama, Debate, and Forensics. One-hundred students from around Southeast Alaska will compete. Fans of public speaking and the dramatic arts are welcome to watch events — or judge! Judging requires no prior experience. Find the sign-up form here.

