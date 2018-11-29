(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Kellen Browne)

For the crews of Coast Guard Air Station Sitka, it’s not all about maritime hoists and flying close to the deck along mountain ridges. Here a helicopter aircrew practices landing on the fantail of the Coast Guard Cutter Healy on Southeast Alaskan waters November 24, 2018. Maintaining proficiency in deck-landings on ships at sea is an important part of the training at Air Station Sitka.

The Healy is one of two polar-class icebreakers in the Coast Guard. Here’s how the approach looked from the helicopter.

