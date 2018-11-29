For the crews of Coast Guard Air Station Sitka, it’s not all about maritime hoists and flying close to the deck along mountain ridges. Here a helicopter aircrew practices landing on the fantail of the Coast Guard Cutter Healy on Southeast Alaskan waters November 24, 2018. Maintaining proficiency in deck-landings on ships at sea is an important part of the training at Air Station Sitka.

The Healy is one of two polar-class icebreakers in the Coast Guard. Here’s how the approach looked from the helicopter.