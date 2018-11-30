UPDATE: 10:01 am, Friday, November 30. The tsunami warning is cancelled.

UPDATE: 9:29 am, Friday, November 30. The scale of the earthquake has been downgraded to 7.0. The tsunami warning remains in effect for the areas originally identified.

INITIAL REPORT: A magnitude 7.2 earthquake located approximately 30 miles southwest of Palmer at 8:28 am this morning (Friday, November 30, 2018) has prompted authorities to issue a Tsunami Warning for the coastal areas of Cook Inlet and the Southern Kenai Peninsula. For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated. Coastal Southeast Alaska is not included in the tsunami warning area.