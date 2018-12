Downloadable audio.

Organist Karen Bretz will play a free organ concert Monday, December 3 at noon at Sitka Lutheran Church. She will play seasonal Advent music on the church’s historic 1844 Kessler Organ.

Bretz joined KCAW’s Emily Kwong on today’s Morning Interview. She said each organ has a unique sound and personality and called the organ at the Lutheran Church sweet, quiet and a pleasure to play.

Bretz lives in St. Louis, Missouri and is a former organist of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Anchorage.