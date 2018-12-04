Klas Stolpe with the Daily Sitka Sentinel talks with Sitka resident Keith Perkins about riding out Friday’s earthquake (11-30-18) in Anchorage. The sports official had a meeting in Anchorage on Sunday (12-02-18) as part of the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame selection committee. He decided he would go up a few days early to watch the state high school 1A/2A and mixed-6 state volleyball championships.

Downloadable audio.

Perkins describes how Anchorage responded to the emergency and how volleyball players focused on their game despite the earthquake aftershocks. “Dimond High School was a wreak. They had enough damage to where they could not host the tournament. How do you kick through emotionally and just get there?” The tournament was moved to Anchorage Christian Schools, which sustained no damage.

Perkins also talks about his involvement with the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame, submitting moments and athletes of distinction. They will be announced on December 14th.