Cozy up to a bowl of soup in a homemade bowl – and perhaps take home a chair!

Brave Heart Volunteers are holding their annual fundraiser on Thursday, December 6th at Harrigan Centennial Hall, displaying handmade bowls for sale. All proceeds go towards Brave Heart’s services, providing end-of-life care, grief and bereavement support groups, and respite services.

Board members Michele Friedman and Sheri Mayo have also brought back the “Chair-ity event,” auctioning off six chairs and one Christmas tree that local artists have transformed into works of art. Doors open at 5:30 pm and the live auction begins at 6:30. The Sitka Blues Band will play. The event includes homemade soup, freshly baked bread, dessert, and a cash bar.

The chairs are on display in local businesses and the bidding is open now. Tickets will be available at the door and at Old Harbor Books starting November 21st. $15 for adults and $5 for children under 10 years old.