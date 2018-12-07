Sitka Community Theater producer Shannon Haugland says her organization is gearing up for ‘9 to 5: Music by Dolly Parton!’ which will be staged in March. Auditions are 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 16th and 6 p.m. on Monday, December 17th at the Rasmuson Center on the Sitka Fine Arts Campus. All newcomers welcome! Find complete information on the Community Theater Facebook page.

Participants should come with 30 seconds to sing and a 1-minute monologue or a scene from the group’s Facebook page.

The show is March 29th, 30th, and 31st at the Performing Arts Center.