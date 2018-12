Andrea Thomas is the Patient Health Benefits Manager at SEARHC. She and her staff are available to help anyone enroll in Medicaid or other health plans available in the ACA Marketplace. The deadline to enroll this year is December 15. Depending on your age and income level, you could have a premium as low as $1 per month.

For local help navigating the ACA Marketplace, call Thomas at 966-8863 (966-8405 Español). The national, 24-hour number is 800-318-2596.