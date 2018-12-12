While Sitkans are counting down the days to the winter holiday, local advocates for victims of domestic violence are getting ready to work overtime. What is supposed to be a season of joy can actually increase the risk of abuse for many reasons.

Every year the Sitka Police Department reports a noticeable rise in domestic violence situations as the holidays approach. Sergeant Gary Cranford says this might be because of additional stress created by money issues, or other circumstances that intensify this time of year.

Everyone wants the holidays to be perfect so it brings on those stressors,” Sgt. Cranford said. “Obviously, finances can be one of those things. During the holidays, it tends to bring more stressors that potentially bring more domestic violence situations.”

Peg Blumer is an advocate for Sitkans Against Family Violence, or SAFV. She says that while the holidays may exacerbate factors that contribute to domestic violence, they do not cause it directly. Domestic violence is a long pattern of abuse.

“It starts out really small, just a comment here or there and it can build over time until a person is completely over another person’s control and looks at physical violence as just part of a normal relationship,” she said. “It’s really hard to put a black and white list but verbally putting somebody down or questioning their ability to take care of their own lives and make their own decisions, that’s a start.”

And Blumer adds that abuse can come in many forms.

“It’s power and control over another human being,” she said. “And that can be emotional, it can be verbal, it can be financial, it can be sexual. There’s multiple levels of domestic violence from just verbally putting someone down to physical violence.”

Sgt. Cranford says that wide spectrum of abuse can make certain cases of domestic violence hard to prosecute under the law. Nevertheless, he says the police department — along with organizations like SAFV and the Sitka Tribe — can help when problems arise during what is supposed be a peaceful season.

“Here in the holidays, they are supposed to be for rejoicing and giving thanks for what we have,” he said. “I’m gonna ask that everyone in this holiday season to keep an eye out for each other.”

At the very least, Sgt. Cranford says abusers should stop and step outside for a breath of fresh air before spoiling the season for their loved ones.

The SAFV Shelter is also available 24/7 for people who need to leave an escalating situation. You can also call SAFV’s crisis hotline at 747 6511.