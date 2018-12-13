The Sitka Assembly on Tuesday heard an update from consultant Steve Huebner on negotiations between the city and SEARHC over the potential acquisition of Sitka Community Hospital. Huebner said the first negotiating team meeting took place on December 6th, but Richard Wein was unhappy with the location of the meeting.

“I would like to see some Sitkans actually be there at part of the negotiations who understand and have been around town for a while and are more conversant with an issue which has been circulating around, seemingly, forever,” he said.

The next meeting of the negotiating team will be held on December 19. Meetings are scheduled for January 7 and 18, with the plan to finalize the negotiation process then.

On first reading, the assembly reviewed the collective bargaining agreement with the Sitka Firefighters Union, whose members are represented by the International Association of Firefighters The contract mandates a 2 percent increase in salary per year for 3 years. Assembly member Kevin Mosher took issue with that contract stipulation.

“I understand that the two percent is viewed as small by some people, but if you look at the statistics from the Alaska department of labor, the local government in Sitka, specifically the city actually on average makes a lot more than other folks,” Mosher said. “So I’m having a hard time,” Mosher continued, “mandating a 2 percent increase every single year when there are people in town who may not receive that increase.”

The estimated cost is $17,000 per year for the duration of the contract. The ordinance passed first reading 4-2 with Wein and Mosher voting against.

During reports from city staff, city attorney Brian Hanson updated the assembly on a recent federal ruling on a cruise ship lawsuit against the city of Juneau, which could have repercussions for Sitka. A US District Court last week ruled that Juneau had been improperly using head tax fees collected for each cruise ship passenger.

“The decision says those funds must touch the vessel,” said Hanson. “Things like using them for sidewalks, bathrooms, crosswalk attendants, things that have affect on cruise ship passengers, are no longer considered to be appropriate.”

Although the decision is not retroactive to projects that have already been built using head tax funds — like the downtown sea walk — Hanson said that Sitka would have to review some proposed projects to make sure that they comply with the recent ruling. .

In other business, the Sitka Assembly updated the Sitka General Code to require a permit for commercial boat work. The first version of the updated code required a $500 fee for the permit, but that was removed on second reading. It was approved by a vote of 5-1 with Bean voting against.

The assembly also approved adjustments to the 2019 budget for security improvements to the customer service counter at City Hall, and agreed on first reading to provide matching funds for Catholic Community Services to purchase a new senior citizen van. Both motions passed 6-0.

And finally, the assembly appointed new Raven Radio general manager Becky Meiers to a three-year term on the Local Emergency Planning Commission, approved liquor licenses renewals for Cascade Convenience Center and House of Liquor, and approved a manufacturing application for AKO Farms, a marijuana concentrate manufacturer.