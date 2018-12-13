SAFV’s Boys Run Program is gearing up for its annual 5K Fun Run, 10 a.m. Saturday, December 15. This year’s theme is Color Run! Participants in grades 3 through 5 and coaches discuss what they have learned this year, and invite Sitka to join their celebration this weekend. Boys Run is a spinoff of the successful Girls on the Run program, but tailored to issues of what it means to become an emotionally-aware strong man.

