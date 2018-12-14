Downloadable Audio

Students from Blatchley Middle School joined KCAW’s Brooke Schaefer in the studio to discuss a student-led visual arts project celebrating diversity in our community. The installation, called “Colors of Our Community” will be curated by students with support of local artists.

Listen above to hear Schaefer discuss the project BMS students Dylan Marx and Gracie Ellison, along with Hillary Nutting, Youth Program Coordinator for Sitka Tribe of Alaska and Hillary Seeland, Secondary Learning Support Coordinator for Sitka Schools.