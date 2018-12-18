

Teams from both Sitka High and Mt. Edgecumbe opened their basketball seasons with strong performances against tough opponents, in order favorably weight their rankings for the state tournament. In wrestling, MEHS coach Mike Kimber was inducted into the Alaska Wrestling Hall of Fame in the opening ceremony of last weekend’s state meet. However, his top, undefeated wrestler lost a 5-1 decision in the heavyweight title match. Daily Sitka Sentinel sports editor Klas Stolpe talks with KCAW’s Robert Woolsey.

